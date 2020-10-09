Lawrence W. “Larry” Shelley, age 81, of Edgerton, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on Feb. 9, 1939, the son of the late John and Mary (Wieczorkwiecz) Szelagiewicz.
He married Regina A. Okonski on Jan. 18, 1958 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2000. He later married Carol J. Stai in Rockford, Illinois on Dec. 30, 2013. Larry owned and operated Midwest Tool and Manufacturing in Machesney Park, Illinois for 27 years. He loved fishing, boating, reading, taking rides in his old car, and learning about astronomy.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; four children: David (Sherry) Shelley of West Lafayette, Indiana; Robert (Melanie) Shelley, Steven (Lynn) Shelley and Kathryn Fosdal all of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Regina; two daughters, Deborah Moretti and Laura Soma; and three siblings: Arlene, Grace, and Robert.
A Private Family service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 315 Lord St. (Hwy. 51) Edgerton.
A Public visitation will follow from 1-3 p.m. at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home.
Due to Gov. Evers 25% Capacity Rule, please plan to move the line continuously.
There will be no touching or extended mingling as to keep everyone safe. An additional celebration of Larry’s life will take place in Summer of 2021 at the Highwood Beach. Memorials in Larry’s name may be made to the Southern Wisconsin Human Society. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
