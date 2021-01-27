Laurie Kiss, age 54, of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, died Jan. 26, 2021 after living with cancer for many years.
She is survived by partner and husband, Scott; mother, Peggy, of Stoughton; brothers Ken (Julie Daily) of Salt Lake City and Pat (Bonnie) of Stoughton; brother-in-law, Boris Frank of Madison; many aunts and uncles, nieces, a nephew, step-nieces and nephews, “greats” in increasing numbers and many dear cousins. She was predeceased by her father, William; sister, Terry and other beloved relatives.
Laurie was a lifelong learner who shared her passion for learning by teaching. Most recently, she taught mathematics as an assistant professor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Laurie taught at Southeast High School, in Wichita, Kansas, and at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
While serving in the United States Peace Corps, she taught at Mwavumbo Secondary School in the Coast Province of Kenya. Laurie enjoyed travel in many states, and in countries in North America, Central America, Europe and Africa. She found something wonderful in every place.
Laurie appreciated all sorts of music, and performed in recent years with the Lycoming College Community Orchestra. Laurie was also a volunteer for events in music and theater, and with conservation organizations including the Lycoming Audubon Society and the Mid-State Trail Association. She appreciated simple pleasures, and was as happy walking in the forest as experimenting with a new recipe at home. Laurie loved reading and being outdoors, enjoying her public library as much as the bicycle ride to get there.
To honor Laurie’s memory, take a walk, ride a bicycle or sing aloud. Tutor a child, contribute to a scholarship fund, support the arts, volunteer at an animal rescue, grow a new plant in your garden or indoors, or donate to your favorite public radio show or, not-for-profit organization.
Whatever you do, do it with joy, because Laurie’s goal was to live with joy – always.
