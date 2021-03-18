Larry Lee Hanson, the love our lives, passed away from Cardiac and COPD on Nov. 10, 2020 in Sheila,his wife and staff’s arms.
He was born on Oct 9, 1943 to Sybelle (Erickson) and Lawrence Hanson in Sparta.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother David, and a step-grandson Devin.
Larry is survived by Adena Hanson (divorced) and their two daughters Karrie (granddaughter Emily) and Krista all of Seattle Washington, Sheila Hanson-wife (married May 1, 1992) and his two stepdaughters Judith (Pat) of Iowa and Jennifer.
Larry enjoyed metal detecting and found treasures of bottle caps, coins amounting to over $2,000, keys and rings. He was a great conversationalist and had many great stories. One of them was about a family dog named Spike (Lab) and when he had his own family Sha-Sah (Golden Retriever).
Larry graduated from Madison Business College with a Bachelor of Business Admin. Degree and held many different titles with many different companies in the area.
The family of Larry would like to thank Agrace and Skaalen staff for their support and generosity. And a special Thank You to Kelly at the Stoughton Senior Center.
“We were married for 28 years and I cherished every day. I love you and I miss you dearly “