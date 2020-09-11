Larry Arno Stenner of Stoughton passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020. He fought fiercely against Parkinson’s disease until the very end. Always saying “God never gives you more than you can handle.” He was born on Oct. 9h, 1955 in Boscobel to Douglas and Cleo (Haney) Stenner. To every person he met he was a positive, understanding, caring and patient person.
He grew up with his mother and brothers in Lancaster. Then moved to Madison to continue his education in truss design and sales of homes and commercial buildings. In his spare time, he found a love for coaching his grandchildren. In 1984 he married the love of his life, Sandy and had 36 wonderful years together.
Larry was an outstanding husband and father. However, as a grandfather he achieved “Hero status.” He was at every sporting event and was typically found coaching. Whether it was swimming, cross country, football, track, lacrosse, wrestling or softball, he was there with a smile and a cheer. He encouraged everyone to always have fun and try their hardest. He never expected anything but your best.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Douglas Carl Stenner, father and Mother-in-law, John and Leila Harris and his grandson, Jakob.
Survived by wife Sandra, mother Cleo Stenner, children Jenifer (Michael) Stokstad, Clinton (Amy) Schultz, Blair (Brendan) Uphoff. His Grandchildren Zachary Barber, Payton Faircloth, Alexandra Stokstad, Baily, Savanah, and Tobias Schultz, Kolton and Marley Walters, Leila and Beau Uphoff. His great grandchildren Bentlie, Zaylen, Kendall, and Evelyn. Also brothers, Albert (Beth) Stenner, and Richard (Tammy) Stenner, Brother-in-law Gene (Sue) Harris, Sister-in-law Diane (Joe) Midlock. And many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held observing social distancing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com