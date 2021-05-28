L. Marie Hanson, age 89, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born in July 1931 to Willie Jason and Tryxa Elva (Essex) Oleson in Richland County.
As a child she loved to fish and was often seen walking a snapping turtle into town to get her hook back after it was swallowed. Marie was first married to John J. Sieger, with whom she had three kids.
She was divorced in 1974 and she remarried in 1975 to Harold M. Hanson. Marie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oregon, and McFarland Lutheran Church during her life.
She worked for many years as a civilian payroll officer for the Federal Government and was an avid adopter of the new-fangled PCs when the Truax guardsmen she worked with wouldn’t touch the things. She loved to garden, knit, crochet, sew, travel, make cheesy potatoes and wine. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren and loved a good laugh, (“have you heard the one about Ole and Lena?”).
Marie is survived by her husband, Harold M. Hanson; and her children, Gary (Angie) Sieger, Debra (James) Meyers and Brian (Stephanie) Sieger; stepchildren, Richard (Suzanne) Hanson, Thomas (JoAn) Hanson, Catherine (Richard) Schmitz and Nancy (Michael) Lee; grandchildren, Michelle Sieger, Angela Sieger, Jackson Meyers, Samantha (Samuel) Adams, Alyssa Sieger, Erica (Chad) Sanders, Nicholas (Sophie) Hanson, Elizabeth Hanson, Jessica Schmitz, Emily Schmitz, Abigail Lee, Annika Lee, Laura Lee and Catherine Lee; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John J. Sieger; and sisters, M. Lucile Fleming and P. Elaine Koch.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. graveside service will follow at Lutheran South Cemetery, Stoughton at 12 noon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Marie’s family is extremely grateful to Azura Memory Care for the love and care they showed her during the last years of her life and St. John’s Lutheran Church Care Callers who ministered her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Azura Memory Care, Stoughton, towards their MOSAIC program - https://www.azuramemory.com/make-a-gift/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590