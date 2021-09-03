Kevin Bullock, age 67, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. He was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Wayne and Beverly (Nelson) Bullock. He was the owner/operator of Classic Trucking for many years.
Kevin grew up in Stoughton, on Prairie and Prospect streets with his mom, sister and beloved grandparents, Helmer and Minnie Nelson. He attended Stoughton High School, graduating in the class of 1972, and was a Viking football and baseball player throughout high school.
Kevin was a lifelong Badgers fan and was fortunate to attend several Rose Bowl games. The Packers were also his favorite team. He was an animal lover his whole life, always having a dog or cat as a companion. He loved fishing and hunting, especially pheasant hunting with his dog, Red. His love of nature and wildlife was evident in his daily feedings of the birds and squirrels. He enjoyed skiing at Winter Park, Colorado, with friends.
Kevin resided at the Rosewood Apartments, where he was always helping out the residents in every way possible. He was an expert car washer, battery replacer, and all-around go-to-guy for whatever needed to be done. You would often see a plate of baked goods outside his door alongside his pair of boots, as a totem of appreciation for his kindness. Many did not know he enjoyed singing, probably a family trait that his mother and sister are noted for. You could, on occasion, find him singing in a band on the weekends around Stoughton.
In recent summers Kevin was the baseball announcer for the Stoughton Merchants baseball team of the Home Talent League. Kevin could be credited with pronouncing every player’s name correctly and always playing the "groovy" music. His voice will be missed at those games.
Kevin is survived by his sister, Kathy Bullock Cole (Glenn) of Kodak, Tennessee; numerous cousins; and dear friends, Tom Anderson and Robbie Nelson of Stoughton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Bullock Woodworth; and cousin, Jon Nelson.
A Celebration of Kevin’s Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Stoughton VFW, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Go Badgers, Packers! And “Play Ball!”
Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
