Karin, "Kari" Kathleen Elsner, age 56, passed away on July 29, 2021, ending her battle with Down Syndrome related dementia.
Kari was born on Sept. 10, 1964, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Schneider) Elsner. She is survived by her mother, Betty, her siblings Tammy (Doug)Van Fossen, Randy, Tracy (Richard)Warner and her foster brother, Ron Walder, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and her former brother-in-law, Scott Warner.
Kari was an active member of the Stoughton community. She also enjoyed attending church services at St. Ann's. She participated in Special Olympics and performed with the Very Special Arts Choir during Syttende Mai and went on many trips with the Stoughton Weekenders.
Kari learned to ride horses at Three Gaits. Additionally, she loved to go to the Fishing has No Boundaries, went to groups at Gigi’s Playhouse in Madison, and went to summer camp at Pine Lake. Kari enjoyed going to shows at Fireside Theater and loved going to Great America. Kari was an avid sports fan and loved the Packers and Brewers. She was a lifelong fan of the Oak Ridge Boys and traveled to many places to see them perform.
Kari was predeceased by her father, Robert and her sister-in-law, Mary Elsner.
Visitation will be held on Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, at 9 a.m., at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton. Funeral service to begin at 10:00 AM. A Farewell Party will be held on September 12th at the VFW in Stoughton from Noon - 3 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Living Connections, (CLC) 248 W. Main St., Stoughton, WI. 53589.
