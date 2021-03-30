Karen Rae Berg, 79, passed away quietly in her sleep Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born on March 24, 1941 to Keith and Grace Foster of Wisconsin Dells.
In her youth she enjoyed band, home economics and even won a Betty Crocker award in high school. Her entire 40-year career was spent as the administrative assistant to the president of Mautz paint, of which she was very proud.
Karen married the love of her life, Lloyd Berg and spent many happy years in Edgerton tending her flowers, gardening, snuggling with her cats. She enjoyed going to Badger football games with Lloyd, and quiet evening cocktail parties with her pearl street neighbors. She enjoyed helping people in need and donated to many causes.
In her later years, dementia began to take control of her life. Special thanks to her friend Ray for helping and watching out for her.
Karen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd, and her parents, Keith and Grace.
A small, immediate family graveside service is planned for this spring. Memorials can be made to your local humane society in Karen’s memory.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.