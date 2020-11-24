Karen L. Inman Morris, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, joined her beloved parents, Loretta and Donald in the afterlife on Nov. 14, 2020. Karen was born on June 4, 1957 in Beech Grove, Indiana. She is survived by her sons Adam (Joanna) and Neil (Sheena) her sister Kay (Jim) Parks, her grandsons Theodore and Samuel, her nephew and nieces (James, Michelle, Allison, Chelsea), and her cat Honey.
Karen loved music and dancing. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, biking, and hiking. When she wasn't traveling around the state and abroad, she was a frequent sight by many on her walks around Stoughton. She often crocheted gifts for friends and family.
Most of all, she cherished visits with her sons and grandsons - always with a meal or treat.
Karen brought a special light to any gathering that she attended. She will be dearly missed by the friends and family that she left behind. To quote one of her favorite books that she shared with her sons and grandsons, "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always."
The family has decided not to hold a service at this time due to the ongoing pandemic. If you would like to share a story with the family or would like updates on future memorial services, please email rememberingkaren@wiscomfort.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Doctors Without Borders, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Wisconsin Public Radio, Stoughton Opera House, or First Unitarian Society – Madison.
