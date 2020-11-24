Karen L. Inman Morris

Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.