Julie Renee Churchill, age 53, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 16, 1967, in Stoughton, the daughter of Lyle and Linda (Skau) Hack. Julie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1985.
Julie was married to Thomas Churchill for 29 years. They resided in Reedsburg, Wis., for nine years as she attended MATC, where she got her associates degree in Accounting and Business Law. Later she and her family moved to Stoughton, Wis., where she spent the next 20 years. Julie found comfort in spending time with her family as they were very important to her. Julie was excited as she waited for her first grandson, due in April. While with family she loved reminiscing about the past.
Julie enjoyed doing small crafts, participating in remodeling her home, and socializing with those that assisted her throughout life or those she had reconnected with. Julie also enjoyed listening to her favorite band, Fleetwood Mac, and 1980s music to help her cope with her illness. Throughout life she was passionate about all animals, both pets and wildlife. She often enjoyed shopping both online and through QVC network in her spare time and she browsed Pinterest for comforting quotes, photography, and recipes to share with others. Julie was a very bright, strong woman with an amazing memory.
Julie is survived by her husband, Thomas; mother, Linda; daughter, Tessa (Mitchel) Rayfield; sister, Mari Hack; mother-in-law, Arlene Churchill; two sisters-in-law, Teri (Dave) Ruhland and Tammy Churchill; and friend and caregiver, Holly Miller; as well as many uncles, cousins, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Elmer Hack; uncles, Ronald J. Skau and Thomas H. Skau; and father-in-law, Clinton Churchill Jr.
Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590