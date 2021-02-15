Judy A. (Moen) Zemke, age 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at her home. She was born in Madison on Feb. 21, 1948, the daughter of Orville and Marion Moen.
On Oct. 4, 1968 Judy married James Zemke.
She is survived by her husband, James; sons, Scott (Sue) and Aaron (Renee); grandsons, Oliver and James (Tara), Mason and Myles; great grandson, Henry; sisters, Sherry (John) Lange and Mary Ann (Tom) Erstad; brothers, Kevin and Randy (Terri) Moen.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Adam.
Memorial services will be held at Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 2633 Church Road, Cottage Grove, WI, 53527.
Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
Please share your memories of Judy by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244