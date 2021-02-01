Joyce H. Harnack, age 79 passed away Friday Jan. 29, 2021 at the Stoughton Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Aurora, Illinios, on Sept. 6 1941, the daughter of Arthur and Lola Willing. Joyce worked at the Nazareth House in Stoughton for many years. She truly enjoyed working with and being around the sisters and residence, with a smile on her face and a story to share.
Joyce and Jerry were married on June 27, 1959 and had 61 beautiful years together. In that 61 years they enjoyed trips out West to visit family and friends, playing cards, snowmobiling, fishing and especially trying their luck at casinos.
Joyce was a devoted wife and mother. She thoroughly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Whether it was trips to Colorado, cross country meets and track meets, or right down the street to the ball park, she was their biggest cheerleader.
She will always be remembered for her cooking, as it was so wonderful. Joyce was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church of Stoughton.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Harnack, her children Shelley Clarke, Bradley (Heather) Harnack, her five grandchildren and her three great grandchildren. Joyce is further survived by her sister Lois Mengoni, nieces and nephew. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Sue Ann Harnack.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to pastor Paula Geister-Jones from Christ Lutheran Church and to all the nurses and staff on the 3rd floor of the Stoughton Hospital.
Your love, care, kindness and prayers were greatly appreciated.