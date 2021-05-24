Joy A. Haugen, age 83, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, May 19th, 2021 at the Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton WI.
She was born April 16, 1938 in Janesville, Wi to Paul and Irene Burnam at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wi. Where she attended Lincoln grade school Marshall middle school and Craig high school. She got her High School degree and started working at The Parker Pen Company in Janesville Wisconsin. Soon after she met Roger L. “Tide” Haugen fell in love and after about a year of dating, they got married July 6, 1963.
Joy loved her family and friends, music, books, kids, being around people and a good joke.
She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and being a Den Mother and enjoyed being in Nature.
Joy is survived by her 2 sons Jeffery A. Haugen and Jon D. Haugen; by her Goddaughter Danielle Shumate-Olson and her Great Godchildren Guinevere Olson, Roslynn Olson and Evan Olson; and close family friends Patricia T. Shumate, Tom Berken and Kevin Palmer.
Joy was proceeded in passing by her husband Roger L. “Tide” Haugen, 2 infant daughters, her parents Edward Paul and Catherine Irene Burnam, her brother Jack (Alene) Burnam and her sister Darlene (Donald) Withrow.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday May 27, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Fr. Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Thursday. A luncheon will follow at the Stoughton VFW post 328, 200 Veterans Rd. Stoughton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Nazareth Nursing and Rehabilitation.
