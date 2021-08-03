Josh Niedfeldt, 32, of Stoughton passed away early on July 29, 2021, at home. He was born on March 10, 1989, in Janesville growing up in Fort Atkinson.
He was the son of Tammy and Terry Niedfeldt. He was a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Shirley Boland on April 20, 2018, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He also worked as an Engineer at Cummins in Stoughton.
Josh was an amazing person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, coaching Special Olympics, and spending time with his two cats and dog. He loved anything space related. He had an opportunity to experience zero gravity on the Vomit Comet and made it his mission to visit all the remaining space shuttles across the U.S.
Josh is survived by his wife, Shirley. He is further survived by his parents, Tammy and Terry, his sister, Lindsey, and two nieces, Mikayla and Marissa, and nephew, Mason, Shirley’s parents, Mark and Tina, sisters-in-law Lisa & Amy and brother-in-law Scott.
There are numerous other family members, including his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His memory will live on in the many friends and family he is survived by.
He is preceded in death by numerous family members and friends.
A celebration of Josh’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josh’s memory to: Special Olympics of Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Dr, Madison, WI 53718; Special Olympics of Stoughton, 2233 Williams Point Dr, Stoughton, WI 53589; American Red Cross, 4860 Sheboygan Ave, Madison, WI 53705; National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 818 W Badger Rd Suite 104, Madison, WI 53713.
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sun on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.
— Mary Elizabeth Frye
