John M. Pritchard, age 76, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville after a courageous battle with ALS.
He was born in Madison on March 18, 1944. John graduated from Cambridge High School and also UW Madison with his bachelor’s degree. He served his country in the Army Reserves, retiring after 21 years. John worked as an Insurance Agent. He was a life member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
John was a member of the WI Smallmouth Alliance. On June 7, 1997 he married Carol Hanson.
John Is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Sam (Julie) Hanson and Cass (Stephanie) Hanson; grandchildren, Brittney (Jon) Carr, Ethan and Caelan Hanson, Quinton, Shelby and Jack Purves; great granddaughter, Logan Carr; and brothers, John, Tom and George Geise. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maye Geise.
Burial will take place in East Koshkonong Cemetery. Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare of Janesville for their compassionate care of John. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, or ALS Association- Wisconsin Chapter.
