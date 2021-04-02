Jodie Densmore, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Madison on April 8, 1956, the daughter of Roger and Maxine Johnson. On Sept. 12, 1987 Jodie married Larry Densmore.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Danny (Alissa) Sokolik, Ryan Densmore and Wendy Watrud; grandchildren, Zander and Annalise Sokolik, Tristan, Alex and Kevin Watrud; seven sisters, Terry (Mike) Campbell, Wendy Johnson, Patty (Truman) Strommen, Judy Johnson, Lori (Paul) Rockwell, Cindy Aaberg (David Lyons) and Tammie Houser; and many nieces and nephews. Jodie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger (David) Johnson; niece, Sara Johnson; and nephew, Troy Strommen.
No services will be held per Jodie’s request. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Kathy and George Thode and to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
Please share your memories of Jodie at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244