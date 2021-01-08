Jill Allison Miller, age 64, of Stoughton, sadly passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the result of a tragic car accident. She was born on Nov. 26, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Duane and Elaine (Bartelt) Rohde. She graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1974.
Jill married the love of her life, Bill Miller, on May 5, 1984, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Dubuque. She adored her husband and he lovingly called her "Little One."
After graduating from UW-Madison with a master’s degree, Jill worked as a social worker for Dane County and then moved to the Edgerton School District as their social worker helping three generations of families. Her work with her students and their families was a true love and passion which they will continue to carry on without her.
Jill’s faith in Jesus Christ was the leading path in her life. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church where she volunteered her time in various activities and became the first woman president on the church council.
Jill enjoyed reading, hiking, fishing, music and dancing, but most of all, camping with her family and friends. Many memories were made at "Millerville," the family's property up north, with campfires, competitive family games, hot-tubbing with a Bloody Mary in hand, winery adventures, playing the air guitar and laughing until it hurt.
Jill cherished the visits with her family and friends, especially time with her mom. She loved the yearly fishing trips to Kentucky and was always trying to out fish Bill. No one spent time with Jill without feeling loved, having laughed and making a new friend.
Jill was an avid Badgers football fan and loved the Packers, but their game play would make it impossible for her to watch. She was a trumpet player for the UW-Madison Marching Band the first-year girls were allowed to join. One of her fondest memories was when the UW Alumni Marching Band was invited to perform and she was able to march with her father, a member of the band in the 1950s.
Jill is survived by her husband, Bill; two daughters, Allison Miller and Carly Miller; grandson, Brian Krigbaum; her mother, Elaine Rohde; brother, Mark (Dorothy Carey) Rohde; and sisters, Kim (Jerry) Ferch and Jane Farrar. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Rohde; and sister, Gail Silbaugh.
A private memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Edgerton Elementary Schools with a special notation that it is in memory of Jill Miller. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
