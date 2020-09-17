Jeffrey L. Gaither, age 63, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born in Peoria, Illinois on Aug. 6, 1957, the son of Harvey “Keith” and Joyce Gaither. Following high school Jeff enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country in Intelligence as a Vietnamese Linguist.
Jeff graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois. Jeff was a longtime salesman who enjoyed helping people solve problems and complete projects.
On Aug. 13, 2004 Jeff married Tina Jensen. Jeff worked at Aslesons Hardware for 11 years, where he made many friends and mastered all aspects of his job.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; sons, Ben Gaither and Dane Jensen; daughter, Jessica; granddaughter, Sophia; siblings, Jennifer McCaulley and Harvey (Karen) Gaither III.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held with date and time to be announced. Please share your memories of Jeff at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244