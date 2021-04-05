Jeffery A. Hvam died at his home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from natural causes. He was born Sept. 27, 1966 in Oak Creek and grew up in Stoughton.
Jeffery graduated from Stoughton High School in 1985. He attended Purpose Institute Bible College and graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor degree in Ministerial Studies. Jeffery experienced Acts 2:38 in August 1992. He married Valerie Harn January 1994. Jeffery was disabled with uncontrolled seizure disorder in 1995.
He loved Jesus and witnessing Acts 2:38 to others. Jeffery enjoyed golfing, fishing, skiing, swimming, funny G movies, but was always able to hunt deer and turkey as a member of UFFDA (United Foundation For Disabled Archers).
He is survived by his wife, Valerie; loving cat, Happy; his parents, Arden and Vicki Hvam; sister, Jennifer McPhee and her children, Laci and Luke; other relatives and friends. Jeffery was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Barbara Hvam and Milo and Jeanette Hoveland.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Private burial for family will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. An Open House will be held from 1-5 p.m., with memorial service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Stoughton Country Club. Please share your memories of Jeffery by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244