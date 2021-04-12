Jeannine Ann (Sersch) Paulus (JAS) left us on March 12, 2021 to begin a new journey. She was born on March 8, 1950 to Arthur Laverne Sersch Sr. and Jean W. (Schimming) Sersch at Madison General Hospital.
She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1968 where she enjoyed playing in the marching band and pep band. While in school, she worked at various restaurants in Stoughton and McFarland. She found a second home working at the Park Ponderosa Ballroom (The Pondy) in McFarland.
In the fall of 1968, she began working for the State of Wisconsin at the Motor Vehicle Dept. and then moved on to the Dept. of Industry, Labor, and Human Relations (DILHR). She retired in March of 2005. In August of 1990, she married Mike Paulus at the Pondy.
Jas grew up at the bowling alley where her dad worked and enjoyed the sport for most of her teen and adult life. After she got married, she enjoyed shooting pool in both Stoughton and Oregon leagues and took part in following the men’s pool leagues around with her husband. She cherished these times that she had with her friends more than she did shooting pool – although she would give anyone a run for their money.
Jas had a special bond with her grandson Leo. She loved watching him wrestle, play football, baseball, and especially enjoyed watching him on stage, acting, singing, and directing. She spent a lot of time helping in the various activities he participated in and meeting all the new friends she gained through doing so. Her favorite thing outside of spending time with him was listening to him sing. The many friends that Leo had with these activities, all called her grandma.
Jeannine is survived by her husband, Michael Earl Paulus, daughter, Victoria Lynn Sersch and her son, Leo Joseph Arthur Endres, step-son Matthew J. Paulus, his wife Beth, and their children Jakob and Will, step-daughter Amy J. Garcia, and her children Micaela, Camilla, and Xavier. She is also survived by her brothers, Duane Arthur Sersch, his wife Gaylen, and Arthur Laverne Sersch Jr., many nephews, a niece, many cousins and their families.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her father, Art Sersch Sr., her mother Jean Sersch, her grandparents and all of her aunts and uncles.
Jas wanted all of her family and friends to remember all of the good times they had together. Due to her wishes, a gathering of all her family and friends will be held in the summer of 2021 at a local park. A tentative date is planned for June. A notice will be posted in the local papers.