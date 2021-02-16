Jeanne Rowley Burull, 86 of Chaseburg, died peacefully at home Tuesday morning Feb. 9, 2021.
She was born Jeanne Ann Rowley, Jan. 16, 1935, to Lloyd and Minnie Rowley, in Stoughton, the second of their three children.
A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Jeanne was a blessing to many people and loved God. She gave one hundred percent plus to whatever or whoever she turned her mind and heart to and was blessed with a good sense of humor.
A graduate of Stoughton High School, she married J. Robert Burull in 1955. Together, they raised two daughters, Ruth and Erica. As energetic communications entrepreneurs, Bob and Jeanne worked together in academic and corporate business settings, where Jeanne’s managerial and business skills were greatly appreciated. Jeanne also earned her pilot’s license to fly with her husband. After her children were grown, she completed her PhD in communications.
She and Robert are listed in The Cable Center’s Hall of Fame (Denver, CO), due to their groundbreaking work with local origination television in the early 1970s. Most recently, she worked with Robert on the “Ol’ Bob Show” through Vernon Communications in Westby.
A gifted musician, Jeanne played the piano, flute and violin, accompanied many musicians, and was a published composer and member of SAI, an international composers association. She loved creating music for her grandchildren. Most recently, she worked with her family on homeschool music events and classes, and also played the piano for Norseland Nursing Home devotion services.
She was an avid poetry and literature buff, writer, an artist, genealogist and naturalist. She put together books about her interests. She loved horses and hobby farms and always felt children needed a place to run.
She enjoyed her relationships with her family, friends and neighbors. She loved the Lord Jesus and His Word, and taught her family the value of forgiveness. She was in fellowship with her family at Grace and Truth Bible Chapel, Westby. She was blessed also by her association with Good Shepherd by the Lake Church in Stoughton.
She is survived by her husband Robert, daughters Ruth Burull Dreher and Erica Araneta, son-in-law Eric Araneta, and grandchildren Paul and Sarah Dreher, and Zayda and Anna Araneta; nieces Carol Rowley and Ruth (Mark) Valgamae, brother Lloyd Rowley (Sandra), nephews Jeffrey and David Rowley, niece Julie Rowley; and cousin Margaret Mary Novak.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Rowley, and sister-in-law Virginia Rowley. The family extends their gratitude to all those who have helped in this time of need.
All are welcome for a visitation at the Burull home at E4282 Dodson Hollow Road, Chaseburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at East Side Cemetery in Stoughton.
The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Donations in her memory can be given to Grace and Truth Bible Chapel, Westby, WI; Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church, Stoughton, WI; and to the Jeanne Rowley Burull Artists Scholarship.