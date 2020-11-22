Jeanne L. Matson passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. She was born in Madison on July 10, 1931. Jeanne attended Rockford College, was a co-founder of Matson & Associates, Inc. and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and Elizabeth Circle.
Survivors include her children, Gay L. (David) Huenink, Jane A. (Rob) Crawford, John R. (Sherry) Matson, and Thomas W. (Renee) Matson, Jr. In addition, Jeanne was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas W. Matson; her parents, Dr. William Homer Krehl and Elenore Hobbins Foy; and her brothers, Thomas W. Krehl and John A. Krehl.
A private family burial was held on November 17, 2020, at the Riverside Cemetery. Please share your memories of Jeanne at: www.cressfuneralservice.com.
