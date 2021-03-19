Jean Morris, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born in Richland County on Sept. 27, 1926, the daughter of Cecil and Bernice Jones. Jean graduated from Viola High School in 1944. On April 7, 1947 she married Kenneth Morris of Richland County. They settled in the Madison area.
Jean was a waitress for many years at various restaurants. She was an avid reader and letter writer, and loved cats. Jean's greatest joy was family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, Sherrie (Ron) Hinderman, Sue (Daryl) Wells, Dave (Ellen) Morris, Rick Morris, and Jeanne Allen; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; loyal friend, Cheryl Holloway; brother; Richard Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 22, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Burial took place in Sunset Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. Please share your memories of Jean by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
