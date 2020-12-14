Janet Louise (McCown) Anderson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family, due to complications from COVID-19 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Janet was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 3, 1933, to Claude and Augusta McCown. Janet was united in marriage on Oct. 3, 1957, to Richard Anderson in La Crosse, Wis. They relocated to Stoughton, Wis., where Richard had been born, right after getting married, and raised their two children there.
In addition to being a wonderful mother and cook Janet spent 20+ years as a secretary for the Stoughton School District for the school lunch program. Janet especially loved the special times she spent with Richard at the casino, her great-grandson Kohen, and playing cards with her many friends!
Janet is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Cynthia (Bob) Lease; son, Tom (Kimberly) Anderson; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with her brother, Richard (Dorthy) McCown; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Due to COVID 19, a private memorial service will be held at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care in Stoughton. A special thank you to the ICU staff at Stoughton Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital for all their kindness and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
“God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be, So He put His arms around her and whispered Come with me,” with tearful eyes we watched her suffer and saw her fade away; although we loved her dearly we could not make her stay; a golden heart stopped beating; hardworking hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the BEST.”
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590