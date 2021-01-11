Jane L. Anderson, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was born on May 13, 1945, in Plymouth, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian (Reick) Gessert.
Jane graduated from Plymouth High School in 1963. She went to college at UW-Oshkosh and received her bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. She went on to further her education by getting her master’s degree in Library Science from UW-Madison.
Jane married Jim "Ears" Anderson on Feb. 5, 1966, at St John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She worked as a librarian for Evansville Community School District for 33 years and was very involved in school activities. She was an advisor to several student organizations including AFS (American Field Service) and enjoyed the close relationships she built with the students and their families.
Jane was devoted to her family and spending time with them was her greatest joy. She always put her families’ needs before her own. Jane was active in her children’s lives. She cheered on her son at all of his baseball games and was thrilled to attend the 1994 Rose Bowl where she watched her daughter perform with the UW Marching Band. More recently, Jane cherished the time she spent with her only grandchild, Hannah.
Jane enjoyed playing cards and taking trips to the casino. She liked listening to country music and dancing to the Oldies and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Jane enjoyed watching cooking shows, loved to eat and was an amazing cook. She could never pass up chips and dip and always enjoyed going out for ice cream with her family where she would often order her favorite, a turtle sundae.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Skavlem-Bennett and Joyce Gessert; in laws, Earl and Regina Anderson Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Earl Anderson Jr. and LeRoy Kittleson. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Clark Raymond (Olga Navedo) Anderson; daughter, Sheree (Kirk) Anderson; granddaughter, Hannah Anderson; sisters-in-law, Joann (Ron) Grimm, Judi Anderson and Barb Kittleson; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton or the Evansville Retired School Employee Scholarship Fund in Evansville. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
