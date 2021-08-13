James E. “Jimmy” “Pinky” Quale, age 82, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Edgerton on March 9, 1939, the son of Eldon and Elizabeth Quale. Jim graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957 where he was a part of the first Stoughton Wrestling team. At 16 he joined the National Guard and went on to serve in the Army Reserves. On July 23, 1960 Jim married Carol Bradley. Together they enjoyed dancing and participating in all of their children’s activities. Jim worked for Uniroyal for 47 years. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, wrestling, and being a wrestling official. Jim was a lifetime member of the Stoughton Conservation Club, where he taught hunter safety for 50 years including many family members, his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed shooting trap and skeet and participating in the senior games. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He played softball well into his 70’s in the hotspot of third base. Jim was a member of the Honorary “S” club. He loved the Chicago Cubs, and finally lived long enough to see them win the World Series. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; three children, Brad Quale, Lisa (Dale) Gretebeck, and Bart (Lisa) Quale; five grandchildren, Kyle (Karissa) and Katie Gretebeck, Brett (Audra), MacKenzie (Kenny) and Max Quale; two great granddaughters, Evie and Elsie Gretebeck; two sisters, Sandy (Dennis) Haugen and Patty (Roger) Hooverson; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends; and beloved canine companions, Annie and Kirby. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Duane Quale. The family will plan a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. A special thank you to Angie Brown, Heartland Hospice, and the staff of Oregon Manor for their wonderful care of Jim and his family. Jim was extremely proud of his children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Hey Jimmy, just checking. Please share your memories of Jim by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
