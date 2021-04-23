James “Jim” Rutherford died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, of natural causes. He was born and raised in Heron Lake, Minn., where he grew up hunting, fishing, doing farm work and selling popcorn at games to put food on the table during the Depression. At age 19, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force only to be transferred to the U.S. Army where there was a greater need. He trained as an army ranger and parachuted into Normandy on D-day. He fought in Europe until he was wounded near Munich.
After the war, Jim took advantage of the GI bill to attend junior college and to finally learn how to fly. He took up aerobatic flying and earned extra money crop dusting until a crash ended his pilot career. For most of his adult life, Jim worked in the tire industry. However, at age 70, he decided to fulfill another lifelong dream and opened a supper club in Schofield, Wis. The Avenue Supper Club was known for its excellent food and beverages, especially the Old Fashioneds and dessert drinks. He operated that supper club until age 95 when it closed.
Jim enjoyed lake living, waterskiing and boating. He excelled at both golf and snow skiing. He served on the Cascade Mountain ski patrol for many years and taught skiing at Rib Mountain. Whatever he was doing, he enjoyed getting to know and talking with everyone around him.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Janice Kellogg and grandchildren, Laurie (Steve) Johnson, Valerie (Brian) Hammer and Thomas Kellogg. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Darlene Loose and grandchildren, Jodi (Rod) Anderson, Jay (Nikki) Loose; and many adorable great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ilene Rutherford; his second wife of nine years, Fran Rutherford; and his brother, Eugene Rutherford.
A special thank you for the compassionate care he received at Skaalen and from Agrace HospiceCare. At his request there will be no formal service.
In memory of Jim please take your dog for a walk and give him/her just one more treat while supporting your local animal rescue groups. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51
(608) 873-4590