James “Jim” Ginther, age 64, of Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born on Nov. 2, 1956, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Virginia (Jacobson) Ginther. Jim married Cheryl Miglio on Nov. 27, 1982.
Jim graduated from New Berlin High School in 1976 and from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science in 1980, as he enjoyed working on the family farm near Wisconsin Dells. He worked for Ecosyl as a Regional Sales Manager in the U.S. and across South America. Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church in Stoughton and as the faithful Christian he was, had served as a council member and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, supporting the Badgers, Brewers and Packers. Jim loved boating, waterskiing, sailing, standup paddle boarding, camping and golfing. Jim was mechanically inclined and able to fix anything. He coached youth sports, remained an active community member and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ken (Meredith) Ginther and Joe Ginther; daughter, Lydia (Zach) Sesterhenn; three grandchildren, Peter James "PJ" Sesterhenn, Owen Sesterhenn and Celeste Ginther; three sisters, Donna (Tom) Poth, Sabra (Sam) Keller, Christine (Bill) Nordberg; brother, Bob (Amy) Ginther; mother-in-law, Ann Miglio; sister-in-law, Chris (Bob) Formanek; brother-in-law, Ross (Karen) Miglio; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and his father-in-law, Joseph Miglio.
A private funeral service will be held. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Jim’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Burial will follow at Town of Dunn Burying Ground, Oregon. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590