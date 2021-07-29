James F. Kennedy, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
He was born in Springfield, Missouri on Dec. 23, 1942, the only son of John and Eva Kennedy. Jim spent his early years in Oklahoma with his grandparents in the oil fields He was the only first grader in the one room schoolhouse. The family settled in Iowa Falls where Jim graduated from high school.
He attended Ellsworth College for two years before joining the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Hawaii. After his honorable discharge Jim returned to Iowa and received his Master’s degree from Drake University. He worked in finance his entire professional career for several companies including Caterpillar Inc., J. I. Case, and CUNA Mutual Group.
Upon his retirement he enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, camping, woodworking, golf, horseshoes, bowling, gardening, spending time with his family, and was a Jack of all trades.
Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Vernetta “Greta” Kennedy; five children, Sara (John) Sandhoff, Erin (Ryan) Kurth, Ryan Schaal, Quin (Kim) Johnson, and Amanda (Adam Reas) Kennedy; and five grandchildren, Meyer, Mallory, Hannah, Jonah, and Claire.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page Street, light refreshments will be served. A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Jim.
Please share your memories of Jim by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton, WI, 53589, 608-873-9244.