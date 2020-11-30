Jacqueline Kyla-Faith Bowser, age 18, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 8, 2002, in Redding, California, the daughter of John and Tina (Miller) Bowser. Jacqueline graduated early from Stoughton High School, class of 2020. She was planning on attending MATC nursing program in the fall.
Jacqueline was very artistic and enjoyed painting. She loved spending time at the beaches in California. Jacqueline spent lots of time hanging out with her friends. She had a heart to help others and loved children. Jacqueline loved playing with her nephews, and spent many hours babysitting for families around town during her summer breaks. Her laughter was contagious, and her smile would light up the room. Jacqueline loved attending our annual family reunion in Cambria, California. Family was important to Jacqueline.
Jacqueline is survived by her parents; brothers, Justin (Lauren) and Jeffrey (Charlie) Bowser; sister, Jeena Bowser; nephews, Liam K., Ezra M., Liam M., and Keegan J.; grandmothers, Barbara Bowser of Lompoc, Calif., and Maggie Miller of Santa Ynez, Calif. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Bowser and Michael Miller; aunt, Stephanie Raine; and cousin, Ryan Jeffers.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to Wells Fargo in Stoughton. Donations will provide art and decorations to brighten up the hospital rooms of children fighting cancer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
