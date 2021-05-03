Harriette Rosenbaum, age 100, formerly of Stoughton and Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away Jan. 29, 2021 at Shorehaven Health and Rehabilitation in Oconomowoc. She will be interned next to her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Friends may honor Harriette in a way that they celebrated with her in the past.
Donations in Harriette’s name can be sent directly to the Stoughton High School Music Department (for scholarships for students pursuing higher education music degrees), c/o Stoughton High School Music Chair, 600 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton, WI 53589 or the El Caldito Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 2833, Las Cruces, NM 88004 or online at www.elcalditolc.org.
