Gregory Alan “Greg” Standard, age 44, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was born on Jan. 22, 1977, in Stoughton, the son of Glenn and Marcia (Price) Standard. Greg graduated from Stoughton High School in 1995. He married Randi Ward on Aug. 11, 2018, in Wisconsin Dells.
While in high school, Greg was on the swim team and was elected homecoming king his senior year. Greg worked for Wiedenbeck Inc., as a Fabrication Manager. He had a love for classic and fast cars, was a participant in drag racing, collected Hot Wheels and created a car club called Leslie's List. Greg was known as the “Monte Carlo Guy” and drove "The Monster Carlo.”
He loved his family and enjoyed cooking-especially fish boils. Thanksgiving was Greg’s favorite holiday. He was always full of jokes and pranks, but was everyone's best friend. He had a lot of compassion for people, helped others and found the good in everyone. Greg received the first Stoughton Citizen of the Year award, given by the City of Stoughton Police Department. He was constantly on the go, enjoying the outdoors, whether he was deer hunting or on the water, fishing, or kayaking.
Greg is survived by his wife Randi; his children, Beau (Cara Wood) Drenkhahn, Vivian and George Standard, Olivia and Nic Brown; bonus children, Mikaela (Donny) Manke, Chloe (Jacob) Morgan; siblings, Tricia (Rick) Kopf and Christina (Dave) Vasatko; bonus siblings, Patrick and Margit Frisch; nieces and nephews, Ryan Ebert, Arianna Ebert, Ethan Ebert, Jacob Ebert, Savannah Kopf, Malori Kopf, Finnley Kopf and Gavin Vasatko; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Wanda Standard; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Caroline Price; and many relatives and friends.
A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton.
