Grace F. Worlund, age 93, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Skaalen Retirement Home. She was born in Santa Monica, California on Sept. 20, 1927; the daughter of William and Elsie (Newman) Goggins. She was united in marriage on Jan. 21, 1948, to Laurence Worlund in Wisconsin Rapids. Grace was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church and retired as a teacher's aide from Jefferson School in 1983.
Grace is survived by her children, Peggy (Bill) Wainscott and William J. Worlund. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and her husband, Laurence Worlund in 2006.
A private family interment will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com