Gary Lee Anderson, age 74, passed away on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Health Care. He was born October 28, 1946 in Madison to the late Raymond and Elma (Swalheim) Anderson. Gary served his Country in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, he enjoyed shooting trap and hunting. He worked for many years as a truck driver. Gary was an avid car racing fan.
Gary is survived by his brother Arne (Marian) Anderson, sister Marlene Judd; 6 nieces and nephews Kurt (Joan) Millard, Tawny Powers, Laura (Michael) Anderson, Chad (Amanda) Anderson, Heather (Jason) Degenhart, and Heidi Anderson; he is further survived by many great nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Morris Anderson, sister Lois Wiese; nephew Todd Millard; brothers-in-law Dan Judd and Don Wiese.
A private funeral service will be held at Cress Funeral Home with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.
A public celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Gary’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
