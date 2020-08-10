Gary L. Slettum, age 67, passed away at home on Aug. 8, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1953 in Madison to the late Ruth and Arnold Slettum.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Diana; children, Jason (LeeAnn) Conner, Bronwyn Slettum.
Gary grew up in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School. He joined the US Air Force and served for 13 years.
Gary and Diana met at Travis Air Force Base in California and were married in Tahoe. He worked for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) for 30 years.
Per his wishes, no services were held.
