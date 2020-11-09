Everett Rubert Pettis, age 90, of North Las Vegas, Nevada; Stoughton and Denver, Colorado passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 due to COPD complicated with Bacterial pneumonia at home with “the love of his life,” Nancy at his side.
Everett was born July 28, 1929, to Harold and Juanita (Stubblefield) Pettis in Peoria, Illinois. Educated in Peoria, Illinois, graduated with BSBA Bradley University. Denver Park College (Denver, CO) with Computer Science.
Everett met “the love of his life” Nancy while working at Midwest Steel & Ironwork Company in Denver where he was the purchasing manager. They were married Feb. 27, 1976. They worked together, everything they did was together for over 44 years. They moved from Colorado to Stoughton in 1986. Everett worked for Componet Building Products in Middleton from 1986-1999, then worked for Brunsell Lumber Door Department until May 2006 and retired at the age of 76.
In July 2006 they moved to North Las Vegas.
Everett is survived by his greatest joy and love, his wife, Nancy Pettis, daughter Peggy Pettis, eight grandchildren, grandsons: Greg (Lisa) Pettis, Rubert (Avonell Halbach) Pettis, Chris Beierle, Brandon (Kim) Beierle; granddaughters, Kimberly (Rick) White, Tasha Pettis, Nancy (Richard) Vahsholtz, adopted Darlene (Fred) Fredrickson. Eighteen great-grandchildren, Kyra (Mike) Villaro, Faith Pettis, Masan Pettis, Logan White, Maya Childress, Elizabeth Grunger, Sammi Vahsholtz, Courtney Spring, Jasmine Beierle, Cassady Beierle, Maggie Beierle, Daytin Beierle, McKayla Beierle, Jayson Beierle, Haylie (Sam Stoikes) Beierle, Hayna Beierle, Gracie and Jackson; 2 great-great grandchildren, Riley Stoikes, WI and Riley White, Texas.
He is also survived by brother-in-laws Sammy Olson, Rocky Olson and Ritchie (Linda) Olson, two sister-in-laws, Donna Anderson and Judy Wilson. Two special cousin-in-laws Dave (Darlene) Krueger. Two special nephew-in-laws, Rich (Renee) Wilson and Luke (Anna) Olson. Many in-laws, nephews and nieces.
Everett was preceded in death by parents, Harold (1987) and Juanita (Stubblefield) Pettis (1978), brother George (1933), son Steve Pettis (2017), daughter Cindy Marie (2008), In-laws Giles (1979) Alverda (Berg) Olson (2005), brother-in-law Grant Olson (2014) and Rick Wlson (2020).
Due to COVID 19 a memorial will be held at a later date for family. Either donate to your charity of choice or send the family a card at Pettis Family, 4623 Erica Dr., North Las Vegas, NV 89032.