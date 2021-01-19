Eugene Joseph Hartl, age 93, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Stoughton Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Evansville on August 24, 1927 to Joseph and Lucy (Luther) Hartl. Shortly after graduation, Gene entered the Army and served in the Occupation of Japan under General McArthur from Feb. 6, 1946 to March 21, 1947 when he was honorably discharged. Gene was honored for his years of service on April 25, 2015 by going on Badger Honor Flight to Washington, DC accompanied by his daughter.
Upon Gene’s return from service he worked a brief time for Baker Manufacturing of Evansville before starting his career with the UW Madison Physical Plant Department, retiring in 1995. “Retirement” was not a word in Gene’s vocabulary as he went to work for the Nazareth House Nursing Home, as well as sharing his many talents.
He could build or fix just about anything and was always helping others with carpentry project, mechanical problems, and could be found every afternoon working on something in his garage or workshop.
Gene was a very devoted and active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where he loved volunteering for the church and school. In between all the different jobs throughout his life, Gene loved to travel and he and Virgene were able to visit many wonderful places together.
On November 3, 1951 Gene and Virgene Swenson were married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Evansville. Together they raised one daughter Kerry.
Gene is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virgene; daughter, Kerry (David) Steckbauer of Stoughton; grandchildren, Travis (Chelsea) Steckbauer of Evansville, Kellie (Blake) Johnson of Seattle, WA, Bryce (Holly) Steckbauer of Watertown; great grandchildren, Theodore and Mila Steckbauer; siblings, Donna Johnson of Brodhead; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hartl of Waunakee, Barbara Austin of Madison; brother-in-law, Glenn Morrick of Belleville; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Moore; brother, Carroll Hartl; sisters-in-law, Elaine Morrick and Kathleen Swenson; and brothers-in-law, Willard Moore, Eric Johnson, and Dale Elliott.
Heartfelt thank you to Sue, Sheila, Tracy, Wally, Gary, Trudy, Rachel, Lisa, Peggy, Jim, Dale, Amy, church family, friends, neighbors who looked out, helped, called, prayed or simply kept our family in their thoughts.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Stoughton Hospital, Skaalen Home, and Heartland Hospice Care for the loving care Gene received.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Stoughton, with Fr. Randy Budnar officiating. Burial, with full Military honors, will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at church. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Church, Stoughton Hospital Foundation, or Heartland Hospice Care.
Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same.
We have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you. Silent the tears that fall.
Living our hearts without you is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone we could always count on you.
The special years will not return when we were all together,
But with the love within our hearts you will walk with us forever.
