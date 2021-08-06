Elizabeth “Liz” Nelson, age 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington Street, Stoughton, with Rev. Bill Lehman and Rev. Sara Peterson Ehrets officiating.
Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday at church.
Private burial will take place in Lutheran Cemetery South. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or to the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers. Please share your memories of Liz by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
