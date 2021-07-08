Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Reinstad

Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Reinstad

Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Reinstad, age 97, passed away June

30, 2021. She was born Oct. 6, 1923 in Stoughton the daughter of Albert

and Mabel (Erdahl) Bovre.

Betty graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. She married Obert

Reinstad Feb. 11, 1944 in the parsonage at First Lutheran Church.

Obert and Betty farmed in the Town of Dunkirk, where she lived until she

was 95. She was a charter member, and life long member of the Sons of

Norway.

Betty is survived by her children; Julie Tiedeman, Rochester, MN, Dennis

(Diane) Reinstad, Stoughton, and Peggy (Paul) Jacobson, Stoughton,

grandchildren; Herman Tiedeman, Turie Stansfield, Andrew (Lisa)

Reinstad, Jason (Amber) Reinstad, Scott (Jessica) Reinstad, Chris (Emily)

Reinstad, Kevin (Stefanie) Kadlec, David (Windy) Kadlec, Lisa (Kevin)

Theel, and Eric (Angela) Kadlec, great grandchildren; Stephanie and David

Stansfield, Camden and Kiley Reinstad, Paige and Parker Reinstad, Collin

Kadlec, Emily (Kent) Mathews, Ciarra (Bryce Schickert) Kadlec, and

Ashleigh, Brody, and Casey Theel. She is further survived by her sister-in-

law, Ruth Bovre, daughter-in-law, Patricia (Gary) Gushuliack, and many

nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her

husband, brothers; Arnold (Pearl), Roger (Donna), and John, sisters;

Marion (Orlow) Notstad, her son Lee, son-in-law, Herman Tiedeman, and

great grandson, Joshua Stansfield.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton, WI 53589. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

