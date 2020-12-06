Elayne S. Nicholls of Waukesha passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Heritage Court at age 82. She was born in Stoughton on Oct. 12, 1938 the daughter of Willie and Ina (nee Wersland) Havey.
She married Kale A. Nicholls in 1959; he preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2013.
Elayne was a longtime employee of the Waukesha School District. She was an avid walker, enjoyed exercising with her swim group and loved spending the winter months with her close friends in Frostproof, Florida. With spending the winters in Florida, Elayne developed a love for Disney World and Mickey Mouse. Most of all she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by his daughter, Brenda (Timothy) Hine of Delafield; and son, Dale (Patricia) Nicholls of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Heather (Zach) Houston, Kayla Hine, Austin (Lauren) Nicholls, Lauren Nicholls and Scott Nicholls and great-grandchildren; Brodie and Jace Houston. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Evelyn Havey and Mary (Myron) Sime, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband Kale, she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Havey.
Private graveside services will be held at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
A memorial service and celebration of Elayne's life will take place in 2021. Memorials in Elayne's name appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp Street, Waukesha, WI 53188, HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 or Katy's Kloset, 404 Wilmont Drive, Unit D, Waukesha, WI 53189.