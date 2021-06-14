Elayne S. Nicholls of Waukesha passed away Nov. 28, 2020 at age 82.
She was born in Stoughton on Oct. 12, 1938 the daughter of Willie and Ina (nee Wersland) Havey.
She married Kale A. Nicholls in 1959; he preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2013.
Elayne was a longtime employee of the Waukesha School District. She was an avid walker, enjoyed exercising with her swim group and loved spending the winter months with her close friends in Frostproof, Florida. With spending the winters in Florida, Elayne developed a love for Disney World and Mickey Mouse.
Most of all she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by her daughter, Brenda (Timothy) Hine; son, Dale (Patricia) Nicholls; grandchildren, Heather (Zach) Houston, Kayla Hine, Austin (Lauren) Nicholls, Lauren Nicholls and Scott Nicholls and great-grandchildren; Brodie and Jace Houston. Further survived by her sisters-in-law, Evelyn Havey and Mary (Myron) Sime, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Kale and brother Wayne Havey.
A celebration of Elayne's life will take place Sunday, June 27, 2021, with visitation from 2:30 p.m. until the memorial service begins at 3:30 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp Street, Waukesha, WI 53188. Memorials appreciated to her church, HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 or Katy's Kloset, 404 Wilmont Drive, Unit D, Waukesha, WI 53189. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is serving the family.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com