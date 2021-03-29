Edward Joseph Starostovic Jr., age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
The date of his public celebration of life has been changed from Saturday, April 3, 2021, to Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Stoughton VFW.
