Earl W. Anderson Jr, 80, of Poplar Grove, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Oct.19, 2020. He was born on Nov. 18, 1939 in Stoughton to Regina and Earl Anderson Sr.
Earl was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, and a devoted Catholic. He served in the United States Army. Earl taught history and coached basketball at Dakota High school.
He earned his Masters of Science specializing in industrial technology and traffic safety. Earl then worked at the State Board of Education, from where he retired. During his retirement he served as the mayor of the Village of Grandview, Illinois. Golfing, basketball, and playing bridge were some of Earl’s favorite things. But above all, he loved his family.
His wife and daughter were his pride and joy. He was a loving father and husband, and considered many of his friends to be family. He had his “Dakota High School Family” his “Stoughton High School family” his “Bridge family” and his “Candlewick Lake family” and it wasn’t uncommon for Earl to call to check up on his extended family.
Earl was a present and attentive father, and never missed a chance to support his daughter, Nicole, in school, sports, or otherwise. He was a partner in marriage with Judi for nearly 50 years. His dedication as a husband, father, and friend, will not soon be forgotten. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by Judi and Nicole, his sisters Joann (Ron) Grimm and Barb Kittleson, a brother Jim Anderson and several nieces and nephews, as well as Jane Anderson.
He is predeceased by his father Earl Anderson Sr., his mother Regina Anderson, brother in law Leroy Kittleson, and beloved uncles and aunts of the Esser and Anderson Families.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.