Donna Shelhamer

Donna Jean Shelhamer, age 85, passed away on Sunday May 9, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living, with family by her side, after a two year struggle with cancer. She was born in Stoughton on July 11, 1935, to Adolph and Elleda (Johnson) Strommen.
Donna attended Stoughton schools and graduated in 1953. After graduating, she was proud of the work she did at Ceramic Arts Studio in Madison.
Donna married Gordon Shelhamer, of Sun Prairie, on Oct. 4, 1953. Not long after, they settled into a home in Stoughton, on the same block, with an adjoining yard, to the home in which she grew up. Together, they pursued truck farming for 40 years. Growing vegetables on rural Stoughton land, and selling them in Madison. The backbreaking work would take a physical toll on her health in her later years.
During the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, they often enjoyed going to dances with friends, with Turner Hall in Madison being a favorite spot. Holidays, for many years, were often shared with her brother Bernell Johnson and his family, that then lived in the house where she grew up. The fall was always a busy time for her, between harvesting the vegetable crops, as well as canning and freezing a plentiful supply of them for the family. Countless hours were spent during the holiday season in making lefse, krumkake, peppernuts (pfeffernusse), cookies, pies, and breads.
Over the years, her house was the welcoming home for many stray cats, which she cared for dearly. In her free time, she enjoyed Bible studies and crossword puzzles. Donna is survived by her son, Kenneth (Jo-Fang) Shelhamer, of Naperville Illinios. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bernell Johnson; and sister, Arlene Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, with Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stoughton Meadows for keeping Donna safe and comfortable during her stay, especially during the pandemic. Please share your memories of Donna by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
