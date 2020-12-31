Donna Jean Hawkinson, age 91 of Shawano, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Donna was born on Dec. 24, 1929, to the late Henry and Clara (Larson) Holtan in Stoughton. Donna was a graduate of Stoughton High School.
On Nov. 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Hawkinson in Stoughton. Donald preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 1990.
Don and Donna owned and operated Hawkeye Appliance and Donna also worked at the Skelgas Store. She was a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Florida and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 40 years.
Donna and Donald lived on the Wolf River for many years and they enjoyed boat rides, fishing, and traveling. Their home was always open and welcoming to friends and family. Donna was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and then St. Jakobi Lutheran Church. She was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. Donna enjoyed playing cards in her weekly bridge and other card clubs and loved teaching her grandchildren many games.
Donna loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donna is survived by her sons, Dean (Jean) Hawkinson, Dan (Judy) Hawkinson, Dave (Sue) Hawkinson, and Dale (Lisa Lange) Hawkinson; her grandchildren, Eric (Abby) Hawkinson, Chad Hawkinson, Troy (Samantha) Hawkinson, Stacy (Kevin) Behrns, Angela (Josh) Perzee, Hunter Hawkinson, and Hailey Hawkinson; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Gordon May. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; an infant son; a granddaughter, Heidi; her parents, Henry and Clara Holtan; and three sisters, Rosie, Fay, and Betty.
Private family services will be held and a public celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Donna’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Donna’s nurses from ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the wonderful care.