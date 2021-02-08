Donald "Whitey" James Hougan, 91, of Cambridge, went home to be with the Lord on Thurs, Jan 28, 2021.
He passed peacefully in Apache Junction, Arizona where he spent winters with his wife of 67 years, Katherine (Katy) Hougan.
Donald was born and raised on the family dairy farm in Pleasant Springs township, and was educated at Western Koshkonong Church school. He graduated from Stoughton High Class of 47.
As a young adult he ventured into tobacco farming and running the local grocery store in Utica and also served in the National Guard. His profession for over 40 years was laying floors. He played Utica Home Talent Baseball and was a lifelong fan and supporter. He was a devoted member of Western Koshkonong Church and shared his love of the Lord with his family. He golfed at Lake Ripley Country Club, he loved to travel, he enjoyed watching all sports including horse racing, and he liked playing cards.
Donald and Katy cherished their "snowbird" friends on La Tierra street in La Hacienda RV Resort, Apache Junction Arizona.
Surviving are his wife Katherine, his children Patti Clevenson (David), Jan Raymond (Karl), Jeff (Sarah), Marge Stokstad, Gary (Amy), one brother Oris, a sister-in-law Sandra BonDurant (Fred), ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers, and his granddaughter Laura Hougan. A memorial service will take place with his family in July 2021. Donations can be sent to Western Koshkonong Church.