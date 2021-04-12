Donald Glenn Gray, age 80, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at home. He was born on June 18, 1940, in Belvidere, Ill., the son of Howard and Charlotte (Teeple) Gray.
Donald was a proud trucker all his life. He drove for the family business Gray Trucking in Belvidere, before driving truck for Newell-Rubbermaid in Freeport, Ill. for 39 years. When he "retired" he went to work for Chadwick Oil & AG in Chadwick, Ill. After he decided to retire for REAL! He settled in Stoughton, Wis. Donald was a rock-solid worker and provider who believed in long hours, good time and dirty jokes.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 49 years, Judith. He is survived by his children, Kendell, Russell and Kari; and his brothers, Ken and Jim.
In keeping with Donald's wishes no services will be held.
Memorials may be sent in his name to UW Carbone Cancer Research in Madison, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
