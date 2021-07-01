Donal Earl Mix

Don was born Nov. 28, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York.
He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and was employed by American Airlines for 38 years as a flight engineer. The last half of his life was devoted to volunteer work. His greatest joy was reading to the Fox Prairie Elementary students, who called him ‘Grandpa Don.’
He is survived by his wife Rhoda, daughter Holli Kingsley, grandchildren Nikki and Kristy and great-grandchildren Kalli, Kaden, Abby and Josie.
At the families request there will be no services. Many thanks to those who assisted him on his journey.