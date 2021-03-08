Diane Kay Schmerling, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, died at home in Stoughton, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 63, while battling cancer with courage and quiet dignity.
Diane will be forever remembered by her five children, Elizabeth (Brian) Christianson, Erica (Jason) Vultaggio, Thomas, Adric, and George; and her five grandchildren, Brendan, Kaylee, Chloe, Antone, and Caia. Diane will be fondly remembered by her eight siblings, Donald (Connie), Debra Cassity, Doreen (Greg) Brackinridge, David, Dennis (John), Daniel, Donna, and Denise (John) Healey; and her numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at Walmart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Manley and Joyce Manley (nee Burki).
At her request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51
873-4590