Dennis Allan Pince, age 70, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He was born on Jan. 3, 1951, in Superior, Wis., the son of Albert Pince and Marion (Wick) Pince-Bjurman.
Dennis and Terry Finman, now Finman-Pince, were married on Aug. 4, 1995, in Madison, Wis. Dennis enjoyed a career working for the State Bar of Wisconsin as a video seminar producer.
In his free time, Dennis enjoyed flying radio-controlled aircraft, motorcycling, and chatting with his mother every night on the telephone. He and Terry loved vacationing together in Door County and spending time at their vacation home in Lake Delton. Dennis loved his grandchildren, and they were truly his pride and joy.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Terry; daughter, Jennifer Minch; stepson, James Finman-Ballotti; granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Minch and Jaelyn S. Finman; grandson, Jason J. Finman; mother, Marion Pince-Bjurman; brothers, David Pince, Douglas A. (Wanda) Pince and Donald (Un) Pince; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Elmore Pince; and brother, Daniel E. Pince.
Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association at MDA.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590